CHEYENNE – Consistent with the direction in the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming released an environmental assessment this week analyzing 209 oil and gas parcels, totaling approximately 250,950 acres, for a proposed lease sale that would be held in June 2023.

The release of this environmental assessment starts a 30-day public comment period, which will end Jan. 23.

