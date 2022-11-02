CHEYENNE – Wyoming and the federal government are settling litigation over the Bureau of Land Management's largest-ever land purchase in the state, Gov. Mark Gordon announced.
BLM's move to buy the Marton Ranch in Natrona and Carbon counties had spurred litigation and controversy, with legislators and others concerned the agency did not do more to seek public input before the deal. In June, Wyoming had filed an appeal of the BLM’s purchase.
As a Wednesday news release from Gordon's office noted, "the State expressed concerns that BLM did not involve the public in the acquisition process and that the environmental assessment did not adequately consider impacts on the recreational setting and fishery along the North Platte River." Now, the governor's office wrote, it and BLM have reached a settlement.
The federal agency has agreed to pursue a public comment period and do more state consultation on the property buy, according to Gordon's office. It noted "BLM filed a motion to set aside and remand its decision so that it can 'reevaluate its May 18, 2022, decision, provide additional opportunities for public notice and comment, and supplement its environmental analysis to better address issues raised by the State."
“My concern has always been that the process was not followed. This gives BLM the opportunity to address that concern," Gordon said in the new written statement. "This also offers an opportunity for additional discussions about the process, should the BLM pursue other acquisitions."
Officials at BLM in Wyoming and in Washington, D.C., along with those at its parent agency, the Interior Department, had no immediate comment on when and for how long BLM might seek public comment.
In a document dated Oct. 21 and signed by two administrative judges of the Interior Department, they "set aside" BLM's May 18 action "and remand the matter for appropriate action."
In a June 2 announcement, BLM said it was purchasing 35,670 acres of private land southwest of Casper “that will unlock access to 40,000 acres of existing BLM and State of Wyoming land.” The Marton property “is bordered to the north by 8.8 miles of North Platte River frontage and extends south into Carbon County,” the agency said. The purchase “will connect formerly inaccessible BLM and State lands and ensure the continued conservation of important wildlife habitat for Greater Sage-Grouse, raptors and big-game species.”