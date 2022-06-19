CHEYENNE – The state of Wyoming is asking a federal panel to block a Bureau of Land Management purchase of Marton Ranch land in Natrona and Carbon counties.
On Friday afternoon, the office of Gov. Mark Gordon announced the legal move. It called BLM’s action “a massive acquisition of land.” The agency itself has called this its largest land purchase in Wyoming, “creating a 118-square-mile contiguous block of public land and improving public access to the North Platte River.”
The notice of appeal was filed with the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Hearing and Appeals’ Board of Land Appeals. On its website, OHA describes itself as “an impartial forum for parties who are affected by the decisions of the Department’s bureaus and offices to obtain independent review.”
“The State has concerns that BLM did not involve the public in the acquisition process and that the environmental assessment did not adequately consider impacts on tax revenues, school funding, grazing, mineral development and other natural resources” of the transaction, a news release summarized. For such land deals, the state said it needs to have a 60-day comment period and to have two public votes of the State Board of Land Commissioners. The land board counts Gordon as a member, along with several other statewide elected officials.
Gordon’s office said he emphasizes that this new legal challenge “is focused on the adequacy and proper adherence to the process that occurred. He supports the expansion of public access for hunters and anglers, as well as opportunities for recreation. He also recognizes the rights of private landowners to sell their land as they see fit.”
“This action is not about limiting access for sportspeople or challenging the rights of private property owners rights,” Gordon said in the release. “It is about whether the Federal government can increase its land holdings without public scrutiny, or should it adhere to the same transparent process that private landowners are subject to if they sought to purchase or exchange federal land.”
BLM declined to comment Saturday on the administrative complaint.
In the new filing, Wyoming claimed there are state lands “intermingled within the recently acquired Marton Ranch property.” Yet BLM did not follow the necessary administrative steps, the state alleged. “This cavalier disregard for public notice and participation violates the spirit if not the letter of the law.”
In a June 2 announcement, BLM said it was purchasing 35,670 acres of private land southwest of Casper “that will unlock access to 40,000 acres of existing BLM and State of Wyoming land.” The Marton property “is bordered to the north by 8.8 miles of North Platte River frontage and extends south into Carbon County,” the federal government said. The purchase “will connect formerly inaccessible BLM and State lands and ensure the continued conservation of important wildlife habitat for Greater Sage-Grouse, raptors, and big game species.”