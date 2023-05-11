...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner
County, Box Butte County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball
County, Morrill County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County
and Southern Sioux County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie
County, East Laramie County, Goshen County and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Blood donor could win Zach Bryan tckets at CFD blood drive
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Frontier Days will host its annual "Daddy of 'em All" Volunteer Challenge Blood Drive on June 5 at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The community and CFD volunteers are urged to participate in the blood drive.
Anyone who donates will be automatically entered to win one of several prizes, including: two VIP rodeo passes, two tickets to the sold-out Zach Bryan concert on July 23, CFD branded merchandise and more.
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to donate blood at the Cheyenne Frontier Days blood drive by visiting donors.vitalant.org and using the blood drive code CFD. Donors can also call Steve Moehr at 307-262-6222 to get scheduled for the June 5 Cheyenne Frontier Days blood drive. Walk-ins are welcome.