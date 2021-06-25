CHEYENNE – Vitalant blood donors in the Cheyenne area will get an exciting opportunity to win a pair of Garth Brooks concert tickets when they give blood at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Blood Drive on Monday, June 28.
The blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall located at 1312 W. Eighth Ave. Donors can also contact RMerrion@vitalant.org to make an appointment to donate in the Cheyenne Center June 28 – July 3 and be entered into the drawing.
Each person who gives blood at the drive will automatically be entered to win two grandstand tickets to see Garth Brooks perform at Cheyenne Frontier Days on Friday, July 23, courtesy of Cheyenne Frontier Days.
There is currently a critical blood shortage, and donated blood is going to hospitals at a faster pace than donors are coming to give.
“We are eager to do our part to help our community,” said Tom Hirsig, Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO. “It’s not often that we get a chance to give someone the gift of life. The more of us who donate, the more lives we can potentially save.”
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to give blood at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Blood Drive by visiting donors.vitalant.org, and using the blood drive code: C0124. Donors can also call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) and mention the Cheyenne Frontier Days blood drive. Walk-ins are also welcome.