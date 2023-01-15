Multiple times Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, Interstate 80 was closed due to crashes at the same milepost between Laramie and Cheyenne.
On Thursday at 4:45 p.m., WYDOT announced that, due to multiple crashes that left all eastbound lanes blocked, I-80 was closed at milepost 327. Then again on Thursday morning at 10:12 a.m., a crash left all eastbound lanes blocked at the same mile marker. Another crash at 10:46 a.m. left one lane blocked going west, between Buford and Laramie at milepost 328.
“It’s an area where the snow blows across the road, and it flash-freezes on the interstate,” said Wyoming Highway Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Jeremy Beck. “The sun comes out, warms up the pavement, and as the snow is blowing across, it flash-freezes.”
Dangerous road conditions, with blowing snow and ice, are difficult to control from the summit all the way to Tree-in-the-Rock, Beck said.
“That’s where motorists usually come upon hazardous road conditions, and we have truck traffic, as well as passenger cars, that lose control,” he said.
Thursday morning, a jackknifed semi shut down the eastbound lanes on I-80. Beck said no fatalities were reported in the 48-hour period around the closures, but he could not comment on potential injuries.
“There have been days where there are so many crashes and motorists that have slid off the roadway, so they shut it down until they can get a handle and clear the crashes from the roadway,” he said.
That stretch of highway is dangerous, but not unique.
“That section of the roadway becomes slippery and slick from the snow and ice blowing across, but that’s the same in a lot of areas of Wyoming,” Beck said.
Most Wyoming residents expect delays and road closures throughout the winter, but there are methods by which the Wyoming Department of Transportation keeps specific Wyoming residents moving, on a case-by-case basis. During a rolling closure, WYDOT closes a road farther away from the storm or crash site, because a town is at capacity, which can happen during a long-duration closure. The closure will be “rolled back” to the next town to avoid stranding travelers in a location without adequate services. In those cases, Wyoming residents can apply for a code to get through the closure.
When a closure occurs due to a crash, troopers may let local-only traffic through to get home, but those decisions are often left up to the responders on scene.
“If someone lives up in the Buford or Vedauwoo areas, and the trooper knew they could get to their house without coming upon the crash, they might allow that to happen for specific folks,” Beck said.
Jordan Achs, deputy public affairs officer for WYDOT, explained that the Wyoming Travel Authorization Program (W-TAP), which began in 2010 and was updated in 2020, consists of two sub-programs: Wyoming Authorized Travel (WAT) and Rolling Closure Authorizations (RCA).
“Both allow approved drivers access to closed sections of highway when WYDOT and/or WHP deem it is safe enough to do so,” she said. “It’s not a blanket approval to always travel on closed roads, but it does help facilitate travel when feasible.”
Rolling closure access is allowed for Wyoming residents only. Along I-80, the program can help facilitate travel between places like Rawlins, Sinclair and Walcott Junction when the weather is a bigger issue farther east, at Elk Mountain and Arlington. East of Elk Mountain on I-80, access to drive during a rolling closure could help someone who works in Laramie and lives in Cheyenne.
“If the road is dry between Laramie and Cheyenne, and the problem is at Elk Mountain, someone who lives in Cheyenne and commutes to Laramie for work could be stuck, even if the problem is not in Laramie,” Achs said. “Using the program, you could get to work and go back home.”
Wyomingites who work in everything from hospitality to medical services need to travel the roads in winter.
“The road is always closed for a reason, but we do understand that people don’t always live in city limits. We were hearing people who could see their house from the gate, but it might be a mile from the physical gate. We had to put the gate somewhere, and we wanted people to stay close to facilities, hotels and towns, and not somewhere where there are no services,” Achs said.
W-TAP was created to help facilitate travel for those “people who are trying to make it home, trying to get to their livestock, especially because often that helps the other infrastructure,” Achs said. “Some of these people are working at the gas station where all these trucks are parked, or helping to deliver water and food to towns that might need it.
“We also see doctors and physicians who work in multiple towns, and trying to get them to where they need to to get medical needs tended to,” she said.
Not all requests to W-TAP are approved, although there is an appeals process. Participants are sent an authorization code that often changes, especially from storm to storm.
“There are cases, though, when it is too dangerous for anyone to travel, and we do appreciate when people take those closures seriously,” she said.