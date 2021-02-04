CHEYENNE – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming announced Thursday that it had secured agreements with ground and air ambulance providers to participate as in-network providers in Fremont and Laramie counties.
“Medical transport by ground ambulance or air is a critically important service in our rural state,” said Diane Gore, BCBSWY President and CEO, in a news release. “Our members can now have the security of knowing those key services will be covered in-network by BCBSWY, and they will be protected from costly bills that happen when providers are out of network.”
American Medical Response provides ground ambulance services to residents of Laramie County and Fremont County. Two air ambulance service providers – REACH Air Medical Services and Med-Trans Air Medical Transport – are also now participating in the BCBSWY provider network. REACH serves Laramie County and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, while Med-Trans serves the eastern part of the state, flying out of the Scottsbluff, Nebraska, area.
“We appreciate the support of the county commissioners in Fremont and Laramie counties, along with our business clients and members, as we worked to reach this agreement,” Gore said. “The BCBSWY mission is to help Wyoming residents find and pay for the health care services they need, and this adds greatly to accomplishing that mission.”