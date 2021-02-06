CHEYENNE – Residents in Cheyenne who took a ride in an American Medical Response ambulance used to be surprised by higher-than-expected bills due to a lack of in-network agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield, the primary health insurance provider in town.
That problem was compounded by the fact that AMR is the county’s only ambulance provider, meaning that an AMR ambulance would almost certainly respond if you dial 911. And when in a medical emergency, the last thing on someone’s mind is “Is this provider in my insurance network?”
Fortunately, after more than a year of discussions, AMR and Blue Cross Blue Shield have reached an agreement in Laramie County to the benefit of local residents. AMR is now considered in-network for Blue Cross Blue Shield customers, meaning they’ll see lower prices when the bill for emergency transport comes.
“Our members can now have the security of knowing those key services will be covered in-network by BCBSWY, and they will be protected from costly bills that happen when providers are out of network,” Blue Cross Blue Shield Wyoming President Diane Gore said in a news release about the agreement.
Wendy Curran, BCBSWY’s vice president for care delivery and provider affairs, added that this agreement is so vital because of how many Laramie County residents have their insurance – city employees, some county employees and even AMR employees are covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield.
“I think this will be a huge relief for many folks in Laramie County who have insurance with Blue Cross Blue Shield,” Curran said, noting the number of large employer groups they provide for. “They have been sort of forced to not have an option when it came to necessary ambulance services; they ended up, in many cases, having to pay the large portion of a bill that wasn’t covered.”
A major reason for that was a “no discount clause” in AMR’s contract with Laramie County.
If a provider is considered in-network, it has an agreement with the insurance company to charge patients a pre-negotiated, discounted rate, which takes away some of the patient’s cost burden. Out-of-network providers have no such agreement, so even if your insurance company reimburses you, you’re still paying a higher cost, which is what was happening with AMR.
AMR spokesperson Tawnya Silloway told the Tribune Eagle in November 2019 that they secured an addendum to get the clause removed. At that time, she said, “An agreement with BCBS is a very high priority for our organization.”
Now, more than a year later, the parties reached agreements in both Laramie and Fremont counties for ground transport with AMR and air transport with Med-Trans Air Medical Transport and REACH Air Medical Services, which serves Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and Laramie County.
Curran said coming to the agreement took “quite a lot of time and attention,” but that it was vital to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming’s local operations.
“One of the reasons that folks have insurance is to help protect them from that balance billing and those high costs. So we’ve been helping to accomplish this for a long time, and we’re just glad that there was a pathway to do it with the addendum to the contract that allowed us to move forward,” Curran said.