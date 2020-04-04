CHEYENNE – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is taking additional steps to remove barriers and help its members receive the health care they need during the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing Friday it will waive members’ coinsurance, copayments and deductibles for COVID-19 medical treatments through June 30.
In addition to this expanded coverage, BCBSWY has taken the following steps to assist members and providers through this unprecedented time:
Waived cost sharing for COVID-19 testing and related services including office visits, urgent care or emergency department
Waived 30-day refill limits for prescription medication
Expanded telemedicine to include phone, video and other means, and waived member cost-share for those services, whether related to COVID-19 or not
“In these uncertain times, we are working to eliminate barriers that cause additional worry for our members,” BCBSWY President and CEO Diane Gore said in a news release. “At the same time, we want to help our medical providers by taking away some of the administrative requirements they may face as they provide critical care for their patients.”