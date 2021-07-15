CHEYENNE – Blue Federal Credit Union’s new World Headquarters – located at 2401 E. Pershing Blvd. – will be the main host site for the 12th annual Neighborhood Night Out tonight, according to a news release from the credit union.
The event is free and open to the public, and will take place at Blue's headquarters from 5-8 p.m. Featured activities will be provided by the Cheyenne Police Department, food will be provided by the COMEA House homeless shelter, and games and events will be provided by Blue.
Neighborhood Night Out seeks to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It also provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
“We see this partnership as a crucial component to being good neighbors and stewards of community,” Michele Bolkovatz, vice president of public relations at Blue FCU, said in the release.