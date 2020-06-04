CHEYENNE – Blue Federal Credit Union will be sponsoring a community shredding event at three locations in Wyoming and Colorado on Saturday, June 6.
This free event aims to raise public awareness of the need to securely destroy confidential material to prevent identity theft and fraud, as well as to encourage people to recycle more.
Blue is partnering with Shred-it, a business division of Stericycle, which specializes in secure document destruction, according to a news release.
Materials will be collected from 9 a.m. to noon at the Seventh Avenue branch in Cheyenne, in partnership with RE/MAX Capitol Properties, the Drake and Timberline branch in Fort Collins, Colorado, and the 119th Avenue branch in Broomfield, Colorado.
Accepted items to be properly disposed of include old bills, check stubs, health information or any other confidential papers that have accumulated over the years. Participants do not need to remove staples, paper clips, folders or rubber bands from documents.