CHEYENNE – Blue Federal Credit Union is celebrating 70 years of serving the community and its members, according to a news release from the credit union.
Federally chartered in 1951, founding members realized that together, they could help each other achieve more than they could on their own. That mentality, people helping people, has remained a core tenant 70 years later.
To celebrate Blue’s growth and honor Blue’s past, a week of activities are planned at both Blue’s 18 branches and at its World Headquarters in Cheyenne.
A vintage car show will be taking place, as well as celebrations open to the public Monday and Wednesday at Blue World Headquarters.
Looking back over 70 years of history has inspired the new generation of Blue employees and members to look to what is possible.
With a new, 20 year strategic plan as well as exciting long-term partnerships up and down the Front Range of Wyoming and Colorado, Blue has its sights set to the horizon ahead.
For more information about the 70th anniversary visit bluefcu.com/70th .