...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Laramie County Wyoming including Cheyenne...Nebraska
Panhandle Counties to include Alliance...
Hemingford...Bridgeport...Sidney and Kimball.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Blue Federal Credit Union to host fraud seminar with FBI, BBB
CHEYENNE – Blue Federal Credit Union, in partnership with local police departments and the FBI, is proud to host fraud prevention seminars in both Wyoming and Colorado.
Scams, identity theft, viruses, worms and credit card fraud are happening more frequently today than ever before.
Join Blue Federal Credit Union for an educational night to learn more about types of fraud and how to stay aware of what is happening with your account. Presentations will include staff from the Blue Risk Department, Better Business Bureau, Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as local law enforcement.
Food and drinks will be provide, but participants are asked to leave younger children at home.
“Your finances are one of the most important aspects in your life. We encourage everyone to learn how to stay vigilant to protect yourself from fraud and identity theft,” said Kylee Sara, Blue membership development manager, in a release. “Join Blue at one of the free seminars to get real-life advice and strategies to do just that from experts in the field. It is our hope that by the end of the night, you will take away actionable to-dos that can help protect you, your family and your financial future.”