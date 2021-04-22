CHEYENNE – Cheyenne-based Blue Federal Credit Union has been recognized for its commitment to conducting ethical business.
The Better Business Bureau Foundation serving northern Colorado and Wyoming honored Blue Federal Credit Union with one of its 23rd annual Torch Awards for Ethics during a virtual ceremony Thursday morning.
“Blue has created a positive and ethical workplace that begins with leadership, and it's communicated clearly to employees,” Zach Mercurio, an organizational leadership scholar and host of the awards ceremony, said of the credit union, which is the largest in Wyoming and has roughly 300 employees. “The organization has been built on treasuring employees by creating a healthy work-life balance and family-like culture and atmosphere."
Two businesses based in Laramie – Coffey Engineering and Surveying, and Spine and Injury Clinic of Laramie – also won the ethics award.
A panel of judges, which includes BBB board members and past award winners, considered each entry’s adherence to the Better Business Bureau's six principles of trust. Those include: leadership’s commitment to ethical practices; communication of ethical practices; commitment to ethical practice; commitment to performance management practices; commitment to ethical human resource practices; and commitment to the community.
“(The award) comes with great honor and hard work of 70 years in the business, earning our members’ trust. To win the Torch Award that embodies trust and ethics is something we do every day,” said Michele Bolkovatz, vice president of public relations for Blue Federal Credit Union. “Day after day, we do what’s right. … We are delighted and thankful that you chose us and recognize us for what we do every day.”
Coffey Engineering also won the award for investing in its professional development and involving its employees in larger community service efforts.
"Our staff should take great pride in putting us in the position for us to accept this award," said Dave Coffey, CEO of the company. "The culture of our company and the way we do business has been recognized by this organization as setting us apart from the competition."
David Milam, a chiropractor and owner of the Spine and Injury Clinic, said winning the ethics award was an honor his whole team should be proud of.
"Our culture is what it is because of the people in this building," he said. "This process actually exposed some things we're going to try to work on to make better. ... This award will really be a beacon for this clinic moving forward. Not so much publicly, but within the building. It's kind of a guiding light for us to continue to live by these values and continue doing what's gotten us here."
Before the awards were presented, Mercurio asked a panel of community leaders about what exactly it means to practice ethical leadership. One of those panelists was Kent Noble, an ethics professor for the University of Wyoming College of Business.
Noble said one of the first steps is creating a personal code of ethics.
“It’s (important) because we’re a reflection of the decisions and choices we make every day,” he said. “Given that, doesn’t it make sense that each of us identifies for ourselves exactly what we stand for, why we stand for it and how we can live a life that shows it?”
And just because a person or organization publicizes a certain ethics code, it won’t mean much if it’s not followed.
“If you see me living my life as phony,” Noble said, “I’m afraid I would come off as a phony."