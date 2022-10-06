The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a harmful cyanobacterial bloom recreational use advisory for the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities’ Granite Springs Reservoir, seen in this aerial photo. The reservoir is located about 30 miles west of Cheyenne in Curt Gowdy State Park. BOPU/courtesy
Harmful cyanobacterial bloom like that pictured here has been identified at the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities’ Granite Springs Reservoir. BOPU/courtesy
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has issued a harmful cyanobacterial bloom recreational use advisory for the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities’ Granite Springs Reservoir.
The reservoir is located about 30 miles west of Cheyenne in Curt Gowdy State Park.
Harmful cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, can form harmful blooms in slow-moving water during late summer and early fall, when water temperatures are warmer. These HCB blooms are considered harmful because they produce toxins and other irritants that can pose a risk to humans, pets, livestock and wildlife.
BOPU is not currently using water from Granite Springs Reservoir, and will delay any use until the HCB blooms subside, according to a Thursday news release. It said BOPU’s water treatment processes are designed to remove HCB and the toxins they produce, and BOPU laboratory staff will continue to sample and monitor water quality.
BOPU is also working with Curt Gowdy State Park to notify recreational users. In the meantime, residents are advised to follow these recommendations:
Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of the bloom, especially in areas where cyanobacteria are dense and form scum.
Do not ingest water from the bloom. Boiling, filtration and/or other treatments will not remove toxins.
Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion.
Avoid water spray from the bloom.
Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near the bloom, eat bloom material or lick fur after contact. If people, pets or livestock come into contact with a bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible.
For more information about blue-green algae, visit wyohcbs.org.