Sloans Lake in Cheyenne

The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is working to address blue green algae blooms in Sloans Lake in Lions Park. 

 City of Cheyenne BOPU

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a warning about the rising dangers of blue green algae blooms in Sloans Lake in Lions Park, which is used for recreational and irrigation purposes only and not used for the city of Cheyenne’s drinking water supply.

The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities said in a news release it will work to combat any blue-green algae blooms through continuous water quality monitoring and any necessary treatment.

