Sloans Lake in Lions Park. Courtesy of the city of Cheyenne

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a warning about the rising dangers of blue-green algae blooms in Sloans Lake, which itself is located in Cheyenne's Lions Park.

The lake is used for recreational and irrigation purposes only, and not used for the city of Cheyenne’s drinking water supply. The locality's Board of Public Utilities will work to combat any blue-green algae blooms through continuous water quality monitoring and any necessary treatment, BOPU said in a Monday news release. The agency also announced the WDOH health warning.

