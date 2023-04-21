CHEYENNE − Internet provider Bluepeak announced Thursday that it is partnering with Cheyenne Botanic Gardens to celebrate Earth Day 2023 by sponsoring and contributing to activities that have a positive environmental impact.

On Earth Day, Saturday, Bluepeak will sponsor an e-waste recycling initiative at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, along with other programs such as hosting a series of classes covering water-wise landscaping, high plains and crevice gardening, and turf-grass management.

