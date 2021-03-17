CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Board of Commissioners will hold a special emergency meeting at 1 p.m. today to discuss a declaration of emergency for Laramie County.
The meeting will be held via Zoom. The public may access the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89230297051. For additional information, visit https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The regular Board of Commissioners meeting, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was not held due to inclement weather. That meeting will be rescheduled for a later date, yet to be determined.