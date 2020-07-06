CHEYENNE – Customers visiting or calling the city of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities will notice a small change in operating hours starting on Wednesday, July 8.
Every second Wednesday of the month, the BOPU lobby at 2416 Snyder Ave. and customer service (307-637-6460) will operate from 9 a.m. until noon to accommodate for system upgrade training.
Upcoming dates that will be affected are July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, and Dec. 9.
The BOPU wishes to thank customers for their patience and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. Crews will continue to respond to water main breaks, sewer back-ups and other emergency water and sewer situations by calling 307-637-6471.