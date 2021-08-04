CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities has started repair work on a water service line on Warren Avenue between West 25th and West 27th streets.

The project will require a daily closure of the left-hand lane of Warren Avenue for approximately five days, along with overnight closures.

The BOPU thanks Cheyenne residents for their patience as they make repairs to the water system.

