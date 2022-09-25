BOPU hours

Board of Public Utilities hours.

CHEYENNE, WY – Beginning Monday, Sept. 26, Board of Public Utilities customers and visitors will need to enter and exit the front parking lot at 2416 Snyder Ave. from the north side via 25th Street.

The parking lot exit on to Snyder Avenue will be closed for a water main repair project.

