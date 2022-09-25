Board of Public Utilities hours.
CHEYENNE, WY – Beginning Monday, Sept. 26, Board of Public Utilities customers and visitors will need to enter and exit the front parking lot at 2416 Snyder Ave. from the north side via 25th Street.
The parking lot exit on to Snyder Avenue will be closed for a water main repair project.
The BOPU thanks customers for their patience, and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.