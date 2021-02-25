CHEYENNE – On Thursday, March 4, starting at 8 a.m., the city of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities will hold its annual goals and planning presentation.
Following current recommendations from health officials, the board members and staff will participate remotely via Zoom.
Anyone may view the virtual goals and planning presentation on March 4 by visiting the City of Cheyenne’s Facebook page.
To participate, use the Zoom meeting information listed on the BOPU website, under goals and planning, located at the bottom of the page, https://www.cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings.