CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities will have a special board meeting starting at 3 p.m. Friday.
Following current recommendations from health officials, the board’s administration building will be closed to the public, and board members will participate remotely.
Public participation is welcomed and encouraged. To listen to the meeting, use dial-in number 563-999-2090 and access code 328032. Participants will initially be placed in “listen only” mode. However, if you wish to address the board, both during the public comment period or as part of any individual discussion, email degenhoff@cheyennebopu.org or call 307-637-6415 before and/or during the meeting.
Please provide your name, phone number and the subject you wish to comment on. Staff will moderate the conference call and will unmute requested conference lines for public input at the appropriate time.
To review the meeting agenda and board packet, go online to https://www.cheyennecity.org/1047/Board-Meeting-AgendaMinutes.