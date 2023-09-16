CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities will host an open house for the recently constructed Hydroelectric Generation Facility at the R.L. Sherard Water Treatment Plant, 1821 Happy Jack Road, beginning at 9 a.m. Oct. 7.
Cheyenne residents are invited to tour the facility and learn more about this new, innovative process, in which the BOPU uses water flowing into the water treatment plant from Crystal Reservoir to generate electricity. Brief tours of the facility will be provided for attendees to view the generator and turbine in action, both of which are located on the second floor of the newly constructed building – approximately 27 feet above ground.
The generator and turbine are, unfortunately, not accessible to those with certain disabilities, as it does require climbing two flights of stairs. However, presentation materials will be available for viewing on the main floor.
Close-toed walking shoes are required for guests to tour the facility, and ear protection will be provided by the BOPU.
The Hydroelectric Generation Facility project was funded with a $7.4 million Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan through the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments. The loan included $750,000 principal forgiveness and 0% interest for a 20-year term on green, or energy-efficient, infrastructure projects. This new facility is expected to generate enough electricity to supply the water treatment plant, with leftover power supply being sold back to the electrical grid. Over the 50-year projected lifespan of the generator, the BOPU anticipates a cumulative net income of approximately $31 million.
