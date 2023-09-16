CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities will host an open house for the recently constructed Hydroelectric Generation Facility at the R.L. Sherard Water Treatment Plant, 1821 Happy Jack Road, beginning at 9 a.m. Oct. 7. 

Cheyenne residents are invited to tour the facility and learn more about this new, innovative process, in which the BOPU uses water flowing into the water treatment plant from Crystal Reservoir to generate electricity. Brief tours of the facility will be provided for attendees to view the generator and turbine in action, both of which are located on the second floor of the newly constructed building – approximately 27 feet above ground.

