CHEYENNE – On Monday, June 21, starting at 3 p.m. the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities will hold its monthly board meeting.
Following current recommendations from health officials, the Board members will participate both in-person and remotely. Public participation is welcomed and encouraged.
Please visit the BOPU website to access the Zoom meeting information listed under June 21, 2021 Regular Board Meeting: https://www.cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings.
Participants will initially be placed in “attendee” mode.
However, if you wish to address the board, both during the public comment period or as part of any individual discussion, please email elamb@cheyennebopu.org or call 307-637-6469 before and/or during the meeting. Please provide your name, phone number, and the subject you wish to comment on. Staff will moderate the Zoom meeting and will unmute requested attendees for public input at the appropriate time.