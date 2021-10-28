CHEYENNE – Boaters should be aware that boat docks have been removed from lakes and reservoirs in southeast Wyoming in preparation for winter.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department Habitat and Access personnel removed boat docks at Meeboer Lake, Gelatt Lake, Lake Hattie, Diamond Lake, Wheatland Reservoir #1 and Grayrocks Public Access Area.
“Boat docks are removed each fall prior to freezing weather to prevent damage to them,” said Robin Kepple, information specialist for the Laramie Region, in a news release. Ice can damage docks by breaking their floats and cause them to break free of anchors and float away or sink. Freezing temperatures can also cause glazed ice on the ramps, which could cause a truck and trailer to slide. Or, if there is floating ice, this can be hazardous to boaters, and ice could drift and pile up around the docks.
Removing docks for the winter allows the crews to inspect for any potential hazards, broken welds, loose bolts and replace anchor cable, as needed. Sportspersons dollars are used to acquire boat docks, and Game and Fish attempts to extend their life span by removing them from the water for the winter season.
“If you are planning to fish at any of these lakes, be aware that the boat docks are not available at this time and plan accordingly. The boat docks will be reinstalled at each of the lakes next spring after the ice melts,” Kepple said.