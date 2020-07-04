CHEYENNE – About two months ago, Bohemian Metals owner Bryan Snyder noticed murky, brown liquid coming up through his drains. Having no previous issues, he figured it was from a flooded sewer line caused by construction of the new Municipal Court Building, which is nearing completion a couple doors down on 17th Street.
Though a company was sent out to clear the line, a number of problems ensued for Bohemian Metals after what Snyder called a “shoddy repair.” In addition to the $40,000 worth of merchandise he lost to flooding in the basement from the initial incident, further repairs caused dramatic leaks in the ceiling that looked like rain pouring into the Bohemian Metals shop.
When Snyder brought in B&B Plumbing out to scope the drain, he said they could only get the scope in about 8 feet due to a backup of material.
“We haven’t had a functioning sewer, toilet, water, shower in almost two months,” Snyder said. “I have to use a five-gallon bucket for a toilet, and nobody seems to care.”
The issues caused Snyder to close his shop for weeks, while he worked on his plumbing issues and looked for answers. Accounting for damages and lost time, he said this ordeal affected his businesses exponentially more than the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve lost three months of my work that I could be doing to pay my bills. But I can’t, because I have to be a plumber. I’ve been working for the last couple of weeks trying to fix the second problem caused by the first, but I can’t open up the street. I can’t get in there, and I can’t remove that material,” Snyder said.
Snyder is currently in conversations with Lundgren Law Offices, which is representing the construction company, JCB Underground. The law office has filed a complaint with One Call of Wyoming, but declined to speak with the Tribune Eagle at the request of JCB Underground.
One Call aims to protect excavators from hazards, and must be notified of excavation and location of underground facilities prior to digging. Their utility members then go out and mark the lines for the project.
According to their website, “Those who choose to ignore the danger by digging blindly or failing to familiarize themselves with damage prevention may be facing legal enforcement and fines.”
Snyder said the construction company’s complaint says the lines weren’t marked correctly, though the law firm did not provide the complaint to the Tribune Eagle as of Wednesday afternoon.
For Snyder, he said it seems “everybody’s shirking responsibility.”
To try to get more public attention on the issue, Snyder took to Facebook to call for accountability from JCB Underground, the city and the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, which is a city agency. But according to city and BOPU staff, the issue is out of their control.
In Cheyenne, BOPU Water Conservation and Public Relations specialist Dena Egenhoff said, “If you’re a homeowner, a business owner or the owner of any property, you own the pipe that goes from your meter all the way out to the water main itself.”
For that reason, any issues with an individual pipe falls to the property owner or liable party.
Egenhoff said BOPU has spoken with Snyder to relay its side of the situation and to clarify that it wasn’t involved in this specific build. Whenever a third party wants to connect to the city’s sewer system, Egenhoff said they have guidelines in place to prevent any issues.
“It’s up to them to make sure they tap into the system according to our specifications,” Egenhoff said.
One Call of Wyoming could not be reached for this story, so it’s unclear how long the complaint process will take to play out.
Snyder said, “I restored this building with my own labor and my own money. I’ve sat here for 25 years, paying property taxes, sales taxes and any other tax you could think of. And this is how they treat me.”
For him, the main goal is getting his plumbing fixed.
“Which one of these entities is going to stand up and take care of this? The city could have been out here today and opened up the street and cleaned out my line. The construction company could have went to the city and got a permit, and they could be opening up my line right now. None of them are doing it.”