From left, Cody Nicholson, Sarah Heath and Tirso Munguia, have all been charged in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Angelina Harrison in a car traveling on Dell Range Boulevard on Jan. 9.
CHEYENNE — The three defendants involved in the alleged fatal shooting of 16-year-old Angelina Harrison earlier this year will be allowed to continue their release on bond, court documents indicate.
In June, Laramie County Assistant District Attorney William Edelman filed a motion to revoke the bond of all three defendants: Tirso Munguia, 18, the alleged shooter; Sarah Heath, 26, the alleged driver; and Cody Nicholson, the owner of the gun, who admitted to fleeing the scene with the gun suspected of killing Harrison.
The bond revocation petitions and bench warrants for their apprehension were based on alleged eyewitness accounts by the victim’s father and Edelman’s legal assistant. Both claimed to have seen Nicholson with a different co-defendant at different times in Cheyenne.
Harrison’s father, David Harrison, said he was driving by Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes when he observed Munguia — who was allowed to attend a funeral at the funeral home — standing next to Nicholson on June 15. Edelman’s assistant, Chelsea Buckhaults, said she saw Nicholson at the Walmart on Dell Range Boulevard with Heath at 9 p.m. June 2. In both instances, this would count as a bond violation.
Through his attorney, Nicholson was able to submit proof to District Judge Edward A. Buchanan that he was at work — and wasn’t physically able to be present on either occasion — when both witnesses claim they saw him. He submitted a time sheet listing in-and-out punches from his job at Arby’s, which the Wyoming Tribune Eagle was able to view.
The entries showed that during the times Nicholson was allegedly seen with either co-defendant, he was at work.
“It appears to counsel that this is a serious case of mistaken identity by two witnesses that likely have a bias,” Nicholson’s attorney, Keith R. Nachbar, wrote in his opposition to the state’s petition for bond revocation. “Issuance of a bench warrant on a petition to revoke bond is discretionary, not mandatory. Based on the hotly disputed facts herein, it would be inappropriate for the Court to issue warrants for the defendants involved.”
Buchanan moved to quash bench warrants for Munguia and Heath and also rescinded the state’s petition for bond revocation for both parties in mid-July. While no filings on the matter had been entered on the docket for Nicholson, during his change-of-plea hearing Tuesday, Buchanan moved to allow Nicholson to maintain his bond until the court finalized his plea agreement.
Nicholson pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact to involuntary manslaughter (not relative) on Tuesday. Pending a pre-sentence investigation by the court, Nicholson would face up to three years of incarceration with a minimum sentence of two years behind bars.
Edelman clarified that Nicholson could potentially be let out on probation with time served if he successfully completed the recommended Youthful Offender Treatment Program offered by the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
With Nicholson’s plea, all three co-defendants have pleaded guilty. Heath and Munguia pleaded guilty in May.
Heath entered a guilty plea on the charges of accessory after the fact to involuntary manslaughter, three counts of furnishing alcohol to minors and possession of marijuana. Her sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 22.
Munguia pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in May and has yet to receive a sentence or judgment. All three are currently out on bond.
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.