Triple mug of shooting defendants

From left, Cody Nicholson, Sarah Heath and Tirso Munguia, have all been charged in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Angelina Harrison in a car traveling on Dell Range Boulevard on Jan. 9.

CHEYENNE — The three defendants involved in the alleged fatal shooting of 16-year-old Angelina Harrison earlier this year will be allowed to continue their release on bond, court documents indicate.

In June, Laramie County Assistant District Attorney William Edelman filed a motion to revoke the bond of all three defendants: Tirso Munguia, 18, the alleged shooter; Sarah Heath, 26, the alleged driver; and Cody Nicholson, the owner of the gun, who admitted to fleeing the scene with the gun suspected of killing Harrison.

