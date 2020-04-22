On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Laramie County Coroner Rebecca Reid, left, and Chief Deputy Coroner Char Madden look into the hole where human bones were discovered in a backyard in the 1000 block of West 29th Street in Cheyenne. Human bones were discovered during a backyard sewer repair Tuesday evening, and no foul play is suspected. While investigating, it was discovered that the residence was built on a burial site from 1871. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle