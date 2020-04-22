CHEYENNE – A group of sewer workers came across some human bones buried in a Cheyenne resident's backyard Tuesday night, but the discovery probably won't be leading to any new true crime podcasts or TV shows.
Workers with a private company found the bones about six to nine feet underground while repairing a sewer line in the backyard of a house in the 1000 block of West 29th Street at around 6:30 p.m. After investigating, the Cheyenne Police Department is not suspecting any sort of foul play.
The area where the bones were found previously served as a burial site dating back to 1871. Yet it's extremely uncommon for people to turn up bones from the site, according to CPD spokesman David Inman.
"It's so rare that I would have to get with people back in the day to figure out if this ever happened before," Inman said.
The discovery included a couple of ribs bones and part of a skull, Inman said. After ruling out foul play, the case has been turned over to the Laramie County Coroner's Office and the state's anthropological experts for further examination.
"From there, they're going to determine whether to dig more or just leave it be," Inman said. "That burial site covered a lot of area, so, theoretically, you could be digging up half the city block on the west side over there."
