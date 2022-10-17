Rock Springs resident Kristen Taylor warns drivers to slow down in a residential area with Halloween props in her front yard. Her sons, Harrison, left, and Lincoln, right, helped Taylor decorate. Trina Dennis Brittain/Rocket Miner
ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs native Kristen Taylor is trying to do her part in spreading awareness regarding speeding in her neighborhood. She is using some Halloween creativity.
A Halloween-themed yard filled with freaky décor reminds drivers to slow down on Century Boulevard. A body bag has a sign that reads “HERE LIES THE CENTURY BLVD. SPEEDER.”
Skeletons propped up on a wooden set-up were dressed up as Taylor’s husband TJ, who likes to wear checkered flannels, and his friend Mike Nellis, who prefers pull-over sweaters during early autumn mornings.
The sign next to them, according to Taylor, is “exactly what the two friends would say when people zoom by.” They’ve "been getting really annoyed about the speeding here,” said Taylor.
The couple moved into their house here in 2014. She mentioned that since the bus stop is located in front of her house for students, she worries about their safety.
“Truthfully, the decorations are meant to be a joke, but I hope it sends out an important message,” she said. “To keep our kids safe, my neighbors and I just don’t let our kids play in the front yard unless we are with them.”
She added, “I heard from others that speeding on this street has been a problem since the 80s.”
Amanda Downs, one of Taylor’s neighbors, said, “Our road is very busy, especially during soccer season.” She added, “We can’t allow our children to play outside due to how fast they drive.”
Downs said that she and others have noticed the presence of police officers who patrol their road sometimes.
“They always seem to catch plenty of people speeding,” Downs noted. “I think adding in some speed bumps could definitely help. I’m currently planning on moving, so my home will be on the market soon, but I wouldn’t mind attending a council meeting to voice these concerns for my other neighbors.”
Councilman Larry Hickerson said a few people on Century Boulevard have contacted him over the issue.
“The city plans to paint a crosswalk by Desert Village trailer park mail boxes to help with the bus stop situation,” said Hickerson. “I will look at other options with Paul Kauchich and hopefully, we can get some more police presence in the area.” Kauchich is the city engineer for Rock Springs.
Councilman David Halter agrees with Hickerson in regards to police presence in the neighborhood.
“It is difficult to enforce speeding in all areas of the city,” said Halter. “The best someone can do is call the police department or dispatch and report it. If they can give a description of the car, a plate number and direction of travel that helps a lot. If needed, the police department can do extra patrols.”