Kristen Taylor and kids

Rock Springs resident Kristen Taylor warns drivers to slow down in a residential area with Halloween props in her front yard. Her sons, Harrison, left, and Lincoln, right, helped Taylor decorate. Trina Dennis Brittain/Rocket Miner

ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs native Kristen Taylor is trying to do her part in spreading awareness regarding speeding in her neighborhood. She is using some Halloween creativity.

A Halloween-themed yard filled with freaky décor reminds drivers to slow down on Century Boulevard.  A body bag has a sign that reads “HERE LIES THE CENTURY BLVD. SPEEDER.” 

