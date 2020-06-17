CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities has started construction on a water main and fire hydrant replacement project along Westland Road, according to a news release.
Due to safety concerns, Westland Road will temporarily have one-way northbound only traffic from West Lincolnway to Missile Drive beginning today, Wednesday, June 17. Traffic restrictions on Westland Road will occur until the middle of July.
Construction is not expected to interrupt water services in the area, and business access will be provided.
This project will advance water service reliability for the area and is part of BOPU’s initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life, the release said.
Construction will be completed by Aztec Construction Company.