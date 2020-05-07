CHEYENNE – Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Environmental Protection Agency and American Water Works Association has continued to assure consumers that drinking water is safe to use.
The consistent and reliable quality of drinking water is at the heart of the theme for this year’s National Drinking Water Week, “There When You Need It,” taking place May 3-9.
Cheyenne residents continue to have reliable access to safe tap water. In large part, this stems from BOPU’s regular testing, which ensures regulatory standards for water quality are met.
BOPU monitors water quality around the clock at the city’s water treatment plant, and the drinking water continues to be safe for Cheyenne. The board’s treatment plant was designed to stop waterborne pathogens, like viruses, from contaminating city drinking water.
BOPU also published a water quality report on the high-quality water Cheyenne produces May 1 at www.cheyennecity.org/ccr.
“The use of Cheyenne’s high-quality tap water for hand-washing is an important way to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Board’s Director Brad Brooks said in a news release. “Cheyenne is lucky to have a good and safe water source, along with the ability to deliver safe drinking water to the community.”