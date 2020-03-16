CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities buildings will be closed to the public starting Tuesday, March 17, out of an abundance of caution and to slow the potential spread of COVID-19.
For outstanding business, residents must call and obtain an appointment before being allowed access. The board will continue to provide essential services, such as delivering safe drinking water, treatment of sewer waste, taking customer service phone calls, and responding to water and sewer emergencies.
There are multiple ways to make a payment during this closure:
A secure drop box is located at 2416 Snyder Ave. for payments, though account information is needed for processing
Sign up for automatic bank drafts
Pay by phone at 307-637-6460
Pay by mail
Pay online