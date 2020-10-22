CHEYENNE – As the three-mile water main and fire hydrant replacement project near Dell Range Boulevard wraps up this week, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities will continue to advance water service reliability to a new area.
Beginning Oct. 21, and running through December, McCann Avenue between Lincolnway and Holmes Street will be under construction for the next stage of the water rehabilitation project.
Residential access will be accommodated on McCann Avenue. However, BOPU asks residents not to park in the marked work zone right of way between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and occasionally on Saturday.
This project will advance water service reliability for the area and is part of BOPU’s initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life, according to a news release.
Work will be completed by Aztec Construction Company.