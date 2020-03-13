CHEYENNE – While it is imperative to be vigilant about COVID-19, it is also critical to be informed. The question on some people’s minds might be whether the COVID-19 virus spreads through drinking water.
The highest priority for the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is protecting the health and safety of Cheyenne’s residents, according to a news release.
The World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Environmental Protection Agency and American Water Works Association all say “COVID-19 has not been detected in drinking water.”
The board’s treatment plants were built to stop waterborne pathogens, like viruses, from contaminating drinking water and wastewater. The COVID-19 virus is susceptible to disinfection and standard treatments the board already has in place.