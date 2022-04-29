...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
The City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities’s summer 2022 watering schedule. Captured via screenshot on April 28, 2022.
CHEYENNE – Gardeners, people who like to wash their cars, and other fans of outdoor watering during the summer months got some good news Thursday from city officials.
The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities has announced that, although there are drought-related concerns, these next few months will be in what it called a normal summer watering schedule. BOPU did not give residents license to waste water, and, in fact, it suggested that conservation is important.
“With the increase in climate and drought-related concerns in the region, we are strongly encouraging citizens to use water more wisely,” said Brad Brooks, the BOPU’s director, in the announcement.
The summer watering rules say that from May 1 to Sept. 1, you cannot water your lawns between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can water your lawn and grass up to three days per week, and gardens and flowers can be watered any day before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m.
Washing a vehicle is OK at any time and day, provided you use an automatic shut-off nozzle on any hoses. Or, instead, you can simply use buckets of water.
“Wasting water, such as during high winds, rainstorms, or allowing water to run down the street is prohibited,” the utility noted. “Washing hard surfaces, such as sidewalks, parking lots or driveways with a hose is prohibited except when needed for safety, health or construction related reasons.”