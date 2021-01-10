CHEYENNE – Customers visiting or calling the city of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities will experience reduced operating hours on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Every second Wednesday of the month listed below, the BOPU lobby at 2416 Snyder Ave. and customer service line at 307-637-6460 will operate from 9 a.m. to noon only to accommodate for system upgrade training.
The reduced hours are scheduled for: Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 10, April 14, May 12 and June 9.
Crews will continue to respond to water main breaks, sewer backups, and other emergency water and sewer situations by calling 307-637-6471.