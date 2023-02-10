Water main flushing

The city of Cheyenne’s Board of Public Utilities drains a large water transmission main from Crystal Reservoir to the R.L. Sherard Water Treatment Plant in this file photo.

 BOPU/courtesy

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne may make voluntary cuts to its municipal water use and be paid per acre-foot of water saved, as many across the West continue to face historic drought.

The city of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities will seek to save 1,500 acre-feet of water historically drawn from the Little Snake River and could be paid about $150 per acre-foot for any water sent downstream. However, according to BOPU Director Brad Brooks, no shortage for municipal users will actually occur. Through an exchange system, the city would make up those acre-feet from other sources.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus