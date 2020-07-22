CHEYENNE – As part of a 3-mile water main and fire hydrant replacement project on or near Dell Range Boulevard, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is working to advance water service reliability in the area.
The five-stage project will be wrapping up stage one along Dell Range Boulevard from Bluegrass Circle to the Dry Creek Drainage by the end of July, according to a news release. Congestion along Dell Range Boulevard should ease as BOPU moves toward stage two of the project.
Stage two has begun on Bluegrass Circle from Dell Range Boulevard to Spring Court, and is scheduled for completion around the end of August. Current traffic control will be extended, including modifications for one-way traffic. Business and residential access will be provided.
Visit www.cheyennebopu.org and follow BOPU on social media for updates on this $4.4 million water rehabilitation project, with construction slated to end this winter.