CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is scheduled to complete its utility billing and payment portal upgrade March 15-21. The BOPU lobby at 2416 Snyder Ave. and customer service departments will be closed to the public on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, March 8: Closed at noon
  • Wednesday, March 15: Closed at noon
  • Monday, March 20: Closed all day
  • Tuesday, March 21: Closed all day

Tags

comments powered by Disqus