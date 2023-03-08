...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Freezing drizzle and low visibility in dense fog
expected. Ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and much of Laramie County in
southeast Wyoming including Cheyenne and the Interstate 80
corridor from Laramie to Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility
under one-quarter mile at times. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
BOPU portal upgrade will affect office hours, payment options
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is scheduled to complete its utility billing and payment portal upgrade March 15-21. The BOPU lobby at 2416 Snyder Ave. and customer service departments will be closed to the public on the following dates:
Wednesday, March 8: Closed at noon
Wednesday, March 15: Closed at noon
Monday, March 20: Closed all day
Tuesday, March 21: Closed all day
During this system upgrade, utility payment capabilities will be limited. In-person payment options will be limited to cash, check or money order only from March 15-17. Online credit and debit card payments will be accepted March 15-19.
The online self-service payment portal will not be accessible March 20-27. Customers who have automatic payments set up through the online portal will need to create a new account and payment arrangement following completion of the upgrade. The new online self-service payment portal will be available to customers beginning March 27.
BOPU thanks customers for their patience and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.