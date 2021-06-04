CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities has again received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
This marks 43rd consecutive year that BOPU has received the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, a significant accomplishment by a government organization and its management.
The GFOA awarded the certificate for meeting high standards in the BOPU’s Fiscal Year 2020 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and for demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate the financial status of Cheyenne’s water and sewer funds.
The FY 2020 report summarizes how the BOPU invested revenues back into Cheyenne’s water and sewer systems. The report also includes brief descriptions of major projects, a history of Cheyenne’s water development, a discussion and analysis of financial statements, a report from an independent auditor, and a statistical section summarizing Cheyenne’s water and sewer systems and finances.
The report is available online at https://www.cheyennebopu.org/Documents-and-Forms/Financial-Reports.