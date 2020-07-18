CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is reminding city water customers to follow the summer watering schedule.
From May 1 to Sept. 1, watering between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. is prohibited. Customers can water lawns and grass up to three days per week in the mornings or evenings that are most convenient. Customers are encouraged to avoid watering when windy or rainy. Wasting water, such as allowing water to run down the street, is prohibited.
Washing vehicles is permitted any time, any day, if customers use a hose with an automatic shut-off nozzle and/or buckets. Washing hard surfaces, such as sidewalks, parking lots or driveways, with a hose is prohibited except for safety, health or construction reasons.
Gardens and flowers may be watered any morning or evening. From May 1 to Sept. 1, gardens and flowers must be watered before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m.
Customers wanting to water daily to establish new sod or seed must obtain a free watering permit and amend soils. Applications are available online at https://www.cheyennebopu.org/Your-Water/Water-Conservation/New-Sod-or-Seed-Permit.
BOPU crews have observed several residents and businesses not following the summer watering schedule. As a reminder, crews are enforcing these rules. A first violation will result in a warning. A second violation may result in fines added to the water bill.