CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is reminding residents to take precautions to ensure pipes don’t freeze during the colder fall and winter months.
The BOPU recommends:
• Know the location of your water shut-off valve and test it regularly.
• Insulate pipes: Any pipes that are vulnerable to the cold or that caused problems before are the ones to insulate.
• Disconnect, drain and store all garden hoses. This will allow water to drain from the pipe; otherwise, a single hard, overnight freeze can burst either the outdoor spigot or the pipe it’s connected to.
• Dewater your sprinkler system to avoid cracks and leaks. Turn off the water to your sprinkler system, drain valves and use compressed air to blow out the remaining water in your sprinkler system.
• Drain outdoor faucets and exposed pipes.
• If you need assistance locating the main water valve or shutting off water to a building, call the city’s Water Department at 307-637-6471.