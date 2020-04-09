CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is now offering its planning and engineering design partners a GIS web-mapping tool for the city’s current water and sewer infrastructure data.
This Municipal Utilities System Viewer will be available only to business partners involved in the board’s development, planning, engineering or capital improvement projects. Applications are limited to one per partnership – by CEO, principal or project manager of the company applying.
Questions regarding the Municipal Utilities System Viewer or the associated application can be directed to Jeff Foreman at jforeman@cheyennebopu.org or 307-637-0845. The application process can be reviewed on the board’s website, www.cheyennecity.org/2570/Engineering-Water-Resources.