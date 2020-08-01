CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is encouraging homeowners to care for their home’s pipes.
There are many items that can unnecessarily clog a home’s plumbing system, including trash. Help prevent sewer backups by throwing garbage in the trash can, not in the toilet or down the sink. Items like “flushable” wipes, paper towels, feminine products, diapers, medications, food or grease can easily clog pipes, cause backup in systems or be harmful to the environment when they are not disposed of properly.
Each day, approximately 780 pounds of trash, mostly wipes, get into Cheyenne’s sewer system, according to a BOPU news release. That’s 142 tons of garbage per year, or an equivalent of the weight of 11 school buses. This garbage is then hauled to the city’s landfill.
Most sewer backups occur in the service pipes belonging to the home or business and are preventable. To prevent sewer backups, start caring for your pipes by doing the following:
• Never pour fats, oils or grease down the drain.
• Never flush paper towels, wipes or feminine products.
Start a root maintenance program by contacting your plumber or local hardware store for best ways to prevent roots from plugging your sewer lines.
“Proactive routine maintenance on your pipes should occur, not just when an issue arises,” Matt Buelow, water reclamation manager, said in the release.
To prevent sewer backup, BOPU crews operate four jet trucks that clean more than 160 miles of sewer mains each year, operate a robotic camera that inspects sewer mains, and crews must routinely clean the garbage out of the pumps that remove sewage from neighborhoods. BOPU also contracts with root control specialists to remove tree roots from city sewer mains and contracts with construction crews to replace approximately two miles of sewer mains each year.