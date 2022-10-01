CHEYENNE – Motorists should beware of where they park, and residents should be forewarned there may be water cut-offs or other impacts due to upcoming construction by the municipal water and sewer agency.
On Friday, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities announced it expects to start such construction this coming week on North Gate Avenue, from Main Street to Yellowstone Road. BOPU noted "this portion of the project is expected to last three to four weeks, depending on weather and material availability."
Pay extra attention to where you park in the affected area, the agency suggested. Do not park in the right of way within the work zone between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on "Saturdays on occasion," too. "This area will be clearly marked. Access to homes will always be provided via sidewalks, side streets and alleyways," BOPU noted.
While "water shut-offs will be coordinated," the agency wrote, "unfortunately unplanned emergency shut-offs may occur." The utility promised to "work diligently to provide access to homes in the area."
The reason for the possible interruptions is focused on a section of a water main installation project.
After this project is wrapped up, BOPU said, "the pump zone boundary will shift south, and residents may experience slightly higher water pressure." The goal is increased "water service reliability for the area" that was described as "part of the BOPU’s initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life."
Aztec Construction Co. will do the work. For questions about the project, you can contact Erin Lamb, BOPU's administrative & public affairs coordinator, at 307-220-0419.