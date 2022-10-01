Map of BOPU construction area

The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities expects to start construction this coming week on North Gate Avenue, from Main Street to Yellowstone Road. Map provided to the media by BOPU.

CHEYENNE – Motorists should beware of where they park, and residents should be forewarned there may be water cut-offs or other impacts due to upcoming construction by the municipal water and sewer agency.

On Friday, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities announced it expects to start such construction this coming week on North Gate Avenue, from Main Street to Yellowstone Road. BOPU noted "this portion of the project is expected to last three to four weeks, depending on weather and material availability."

