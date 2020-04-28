CHEYENNE – Starting today, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities will flush the raw water mains from Crystal Reservoir to the R.L. Sherard Water Treatment Plant.

These 30-inch and 36-inch pipelines provide water from Crystal Reservoir to the Water Treatment Plant. The lines need to be flushed periodically as preventative maintenance to remove natural sediment build-up. While flushing, residents may see geyser-like flows of water from blow-off valves along Happy Jack Road.

Residents should not notice a difference in their drinking water, as this flushing occurs prior to treating, disinfecting and distributing Cheyenne’s drinking water.

The raw water main flushing is scheduled to be completed by Friday.

