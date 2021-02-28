CHEYENNE – Help the kids beat the indoor blues this spring break with a new offering from the Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens.
Each day, there will be a Zoom class designed for children ages 8-12, which will include a short lesson on the science behind the activity and time to create the day’s project. Some children might need assistance from an adult.
The Spring “Break the Boredom” Series will run from 10-11 a.m. March 29-April 2.
All materials will be provided and must be picked up from the Children’s Village between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the week of March 23-27. Zoom links will be emailed on March 26. Check out the daily activities below and sign your kids up a la carte or for the whole series.
Tickets are $10 per day or $30 for the whole series. You can find the link to buy either all five classes or pick which one(s) you want at www.botanic.org/classes.
March 29: Grow your own hydroponic lettuce – Construct a hydroponic container and plant seeds for a future snack.
March 30: Flight! – Learn about the physics of flight and make indoor flying toys, such as helicopters, boomerangs, planes and wind bags.
March 31: Catapult attack! – Build a catapult and test it out while learning about simple machines and kinetic energy.
April 1: Edible dirt! – A tasty activity to discover what makes up the soil under our feet.
April 2: Pixel art, the old-fashioned way – Learn about pixels and create your own piece of artwork to display at home.