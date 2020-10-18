CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Botanic Gardens has announced that beginning Saturday, Oct. 24, it will host a virtual Fall Speaker Series, allowing community members to participate in socially distanced gardening classes taught by industry professionals.
To buy tickets online, visit www.botanic.org/classes. Tickets may be purchased at $15 per class or packaged together at $40 for all three. The series features three Saturday classes in total held on Oct. 24, Nov. 7 and Nov. 14. Each class is scheduled for one hour, beginning at 10 a.m.
• Oct. 24 – Fruit Trees and Small Fruit for Wyoming with Scott Skogerboe
Skogerboe has been the propagator at Fort Collins Wholesale Nursery for the last 25 years, where he grows 300,000 trees and shrubs every year for sale to nurseries from Casper to Albuquerque. One of his claims to fame is he discovered the last remaining tree planted by Johnny Appleseed.
• Nov. 7 – Next Generation Inputs (cultivars, herbicides, and fertilizer) for Organic Vegetable Production with Tyler Mason
Mason is a horticulturist from Fort Wayne, Indiana. He worked at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens as the assistant education director and horticulturist from 2012-17. He is most passionate about sharing resources with homeowners and vegetable producers that will help them grow the top-performing vegetable cultivars based on yield and flavor.
• Nov. 14 – DIY Crevice Gardening with Kenton Seth
Seth is a plant worshipper who pays the bills as a grower and garden designer based in Fruita, Colorado, right next to Utah. He is currently co-authoring a book on crevice gardens due out in a year or so. He’ll do anything to play with perennials, documenting novel horticulture news and travels at kentonjseth.blogspot.com.